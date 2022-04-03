Our family and community sadly lost a beloved Matriarch on Sunday, March 20, 2022, when Thelma Rice Benton, 96, went to be with the Lord her Savior in Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.
Thelma loved her family deeply. Her love for life, infectious smile and an aura that lit up the room will surely be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She was born on September 17, 1925 in Madison County, the daughter of William H. Rice and Essie Mae Bone Rice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, John D. Benton; her brothers, W. Horace Rice, Eugene “Gene” Rice and Richard Donald Rice; and sister, Peggy Autry.
Thelma is survived by her beloved brother-in-law, Jerrel Autry, Nicholson, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and great-great-great-nieces and nephews; and her four legged fur baby, Munson, who all loved her.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Bernstein Funeral Home immediately followed by the funeral service in the funeral home chapel with Ricky Autry officiating. Burial followed in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Bernstein Funeral Home, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com, was in charge of funeral arrangements.
