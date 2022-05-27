BALDWIN - Thomas Allen Hill, 87, Baldwin, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Born on February 10, 1935 in Carnesville, he was a son of the late Ben Hill and Vetter Patrick Hill. Mr. Hill was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a man of few words and those were wise words. In his spare time he enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and camping. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and was a self-employed wood crafter for many years.

In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Lewallen Hill; daughter, Regina Kimbrell; granddaughters, Morgan Tyler and Tonya Carlan; three brothers; and three sisters.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Wendell and Becky Hill, Baldwin; daughters and sons-in-law, Greta and Herschel Morgan, Homer, and Reta and Jamie Tyler, Clarkesville; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; numerous nieces; nephews; relatives and friends.

Funeral service: Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Revs. Scott Smith and Tim Beasley officiating. Interment will follow in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family will receive friends: Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.

