SAUTEE NACOOCHEE - Thomas Carroll Aderhold, 90, Sautee Nacoochee, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Mr. Aderhold was born in Atlanta on August 8, 1930, spent his teenage years in St. Simon’s Island and graduated high school from Glynn Academy in Brunswick in 1948.
Mr. Aderhold was the son of the late Jones Harber Aderhold Sr. and Frances Holder Aderhold. He was the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Nathaniel Holder, Jefferson and the late Mr. and Mrs. Francis Hymer Aderhold, Commerce.
After attending Georgia Tech and serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Tom spent the bulk of his career as a mechanical engineer in the textile industry for Cluett-Peabody and Westpoint Pepperell. In that capacity he was able to travel the world and enjoy a satisfying career filled with interesting people and challenges.
Tom was an avid outdoor enthusiast and served as both a member and several-time president of the Atlanta Track Club and the Appalachian Trail Club. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Carroll Aderhold Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Elizabeth Houlton; his daughter, Kathleen Aderhold Coolidge, and son-in-law, The Honorable Herrmann Coolidge, Savannah; Susan’s daughter and their son-in-law, David (Amanda) Saltin, Smyrna; his granddaughter, Ariel Saltin, Charleston, South Carolina; his nephews, Steven Jones (Georgia) Aderhold and Andrew Hardy Aderhold; niece, Marian Hardy Aderhold; as well as cousins and special life-long friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: The Appalachian Trail Conservancy at www.appalachiantrail.org/home/ways-to-give tribute donation; or to the Sautee Nacoochee Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 174, Sautee, Ga. 30571.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences to the family can be made at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
