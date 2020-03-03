MURRAYVILLE - Thomas Coleman Fox, 89, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
He was born July 20, 1930 in Winder, the son of Thomas Vernie Fox and Kathleen Healan Fox.
Tom graduated from Winder High School, Class of 1947. After graduation, he served in the U. S. Navy for 21 years where he achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer He married Betty Joyce Fagan and started a family while posted in Charleston, S.C. Tom and Betty celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2019.
Upon retiring from the Navy in 1971, Tom and his family returned to Georgia, where he was an active member and elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Gainesville. Tom attended North Georgia College, where he received a B.B.A. in Accounting in 1977. He went on to work for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for 15 years. Upon his retirement from the IRS in 1992, he followed his passion for community service. For 20 years, he served both as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, where he drove a meal delivery route, and as a tax aide at local library branches in Hall County. His passions were his faith, his family and nature. He loved visiting Vogel State Park and hiking the Appalachian Trail.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine McDaniel.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Betty Fox; are a brother, James Edward Fox; and a sister, Martha Jean Barnette, Winder; three children, daughters, Lesha Fox (Allen) Gilstrap, Murrayville, and Deborah Kathleen Fox (Saye) Atkinson, Atlanta; son, Thomas Coleman "Chip" Fox Jr. and his wife Lee, Roswell; three grandchildren, Ashley Gilstrap (Cody) Hamilton, Leslie Grace Fox, and Thomas Coleman Fox III; and one great-grandchild, Finn Thomas Hamilton.
Remembrance service: Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Gainesville, with interment in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, was in charge of arrangements.
