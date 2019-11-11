BRASELTON - Thomas David Cantrell, Jr., 64, Braselton, entered into rest Friday, November 8, 2019.
Mr. Cantrell was born in Canton, a son of the late Thomas David Cantrell Sr. and the late Juanita Stancil Cantrell. Mr. Cantrell was a retired heavy equipment operator and is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Stephens Cantrell.
Survivors include five children, Jason Rutledge and his wife Susan, Tina Kyte and her husband Mark, Kelly Green and her husband Brad, Kevin Rutledge and his wife Jessica, and Robin Rutledge and her husband Ian Honorat; brothers, Tim Cantrell and his wife Debbie, and John Cantrell; sister, Eloise Gilbert and her husband Howard; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Calvin Gooch and Everest Carlisle officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In