STATHAM - Thomas Eugene McLocklin, 66, Statham, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
He served in the United States Army until honorably discharged in 1974. He was a member of Statham First Baptist Church, where he was also involved in the choir. Tom spent most of his working career as an insurance agent, and later achieved a college degree in respiratory therapy. He was preceded in death by his father, Chester McLocklin; and a sister, Jane McLocklin Anderson.
Tom was survived by a daughter, Kristy McLocklin, Dallas, Texas; son, Jacob McLocklin (Molly Tutt), Arlington, Va.; his mother, Doris McLocklin, Statham; three brothers, Robert McLocklin (Patsy), Statham, Eddy McLocklin, Monroe, and Gary McLocklin (Wanda), Statham; sister, Beth Hardigree, Winder; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in The McLocklin Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12 until 3 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the American Heart Association or the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.
