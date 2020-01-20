WINDER - Thomas Foy Stone, 80, affectionately known as “Stoney,” passed away quietly at his son’s home, on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Winder, where he had lived for the past eight years.
Stoney was born in Tifton on October 14, 1939 to the late Dewey Malone and Mary Olive Eubanks Stone. Stoney was an only child. Stoney lived in Tifton until his parents moved to Miami, Fla. where he graduated from Miami Central High School. All through high school, he worked at Puritan Dairy. After graduation, he worked at Channel 4. He loved the military so he joined the United States Marine Corps for the next four years, being honorably discharged on a hardship due to his father’s illness. After his father’s death, Stoney and his mother moved to Albany where upon he went to work at Carlton Company Caterpillar. He retired on November 30, 2001 after 36 years of service. During his tenure at Carlton, Stoney missed the military so he joined the Georgia Army National Guard in Dawson, staying 17 years, retiring as E-7 on February 23, 1996 with 21 years of military service.
Stoney is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years of marriage, Carylon Annette Willis Stone, Winder; a son, Robert Jess Burnett and wife Rhonda Casey Burnett, Winder; a daughter, Kimberley Shannon Stone Waskiewicz and husband Andrew (Andy), Watkinsville; five grandchildren, Christopher Ferrell (Kaci), Leesburg, Casey Malone Burnett stationed with the U.S. Navy in Va., Allison Leigh Burnett, Winder, Joshua Stone Waskiewicz and Ava Rose Waskiewicz, Watkinsville; two great-grandchildren, Emily Juanita Ferrell, Leesburg, and Gunner Payne Sweet, Winder.
He is preceded in death by a great -grandchild, Avery Justice Ferrell.
Visitation: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home, Winder. An additional visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester. Interment will be held in the Willis Family Plot in Pine Forest Cemetery in Worth County, Ga. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Revs. Terry Hawkins and Brian Bailey officiating. Military honors will be provided by the USMC Honor Guard.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of local arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
