HULL - Thomas G. "Tom" Davis Jr., 80, Hull, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
He was the son of the late Thomas G. (Trell) Davis Sr. and the late Susie Minish Davis.
Survivors include his wife and companion of 58 years, Barbara Colvard Davis; daughter, Durin and her husband Andy Barnett; sons, Brian Davis and Russ Davis; grandchildren, Sam Eberhart, Tom Eberhart, and father, Jim Eberhart, Megan Davis, Colin Davis, Ryan Davis and mother, Julie Davis; brother, Robert Minish Davis and Diane Davis McGinnis. He had a number of special nieces, nephews, and cousins, and an abundance of dearly beloved friends.
Tom was a faithful member of Hull Baptist Church, where in times when he was able, he served as a greeter and usher. He was a member of the Character-Builders Sunday School Class, and worked with the Hope For the Hungry missions program. He loved his church family and the Lord.
Tom served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968. Starting at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, he completed basic training. He then moved on to technical training at Lowry AFB in Denver, Colorado. He served two tours of duty: Holloman AFB in Alamogordo, N.M., and Bentwaters AFB in Felixstowe, England. During his time in England, he was called to Libya twice when tensions arose there.
He was retired from the University of Georgia, where he worked in the old electronics design and maintenance shop. There he made many loyal friends and spent many happy hours doing what he loved best, which was “fixing things.” In the pre-internet era, he designed electronic equipment for professors and other projects as well.
Everyone who knew Tom loved him. His quick wit kept people smiling. Helping others was his passion in life; he never tired of going to the aid of someone who had a problem or needed something repaired. He was gifted in so many ways, but was humble in spirit, never taking credit for the acts of love he performed. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Hull Baptist Church followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
His family would also add that we are grateful for all of you who loved Tom and filled his life with joy, fun and laughter. Thank you for supporting him - and us - during the tough times, and for all the prayers you have lifted up on our behalf. We are blessed to have so many true and faithful friends. We would also like to extend our gratitude to those at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Bridgeway Hospice and Palliative Care for the love and compassion they showed us in recent days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hull Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 640, Hull, GA 30646, would be appreciated.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
