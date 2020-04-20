COMMERCE - Thomas Gerald “Jerry” Gailey, 80, Commerce, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Northridge Health and Rehab.
Mr. Gailey was born in Jackson County to the late Frank Travis and Ruby Langston Gailey. He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired GBI Agent. Mr. Gailey was also a 32 Degree Mason, past Master of Hudson Lodge #294, past president of Association of Retired GBI and State Troopers.
Mr. Gailey is survived by his wife, Ruby Hawkins Gailey, Commerce; son, Tim Gailey (Cindy Kay), Commerce; sister, Sara Jo Hill, Commerce; and a grandson, Garrett Gailey, Athens.
Due to the recommendation of the CDC, and the executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp banning all gatherings of 10 or more people, services for Mr. Gailey are being planned accordingly to comply with this order.
Private family graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ray Richardson officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
