JEFFERSON - Thomas Howard Jackson, 79, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Mr. Jackson was born in Madison, the son of the late Gus and Minnie Moss Jackson, was of the Christian Faith, and was the owner of ACE Flooring. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson is preceded by eight siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Lissa Sinclair Jackson, Jefferson; two daughters, Donna Nelson and her husband David, Suwanee, and Cynthia Patterson and her husband Brandon, Jefferson; three sons, Thomas Jackson Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, Braselton, Tim Jackson and his wife Donna, Butler, and Greg Jackson, Clayton; one sister, Olena Eaton, Madison; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survives.
Funeral service:Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Pruett officiating with burial to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder. Grandsons will be honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
