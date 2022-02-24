CRAWFORD - Thomas Howard Roberts, 84, Crawford, entered rest Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Mr. Roberts was born in Crawford, a son of the late J.C. and Florria Mae Alford Roberts, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was a retired barber. In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberts is preceded by a brother, Billy Gene Roberts; sisters, Myrtle, Joanne, Essie, Brenda, Linda and Sandra Roberts and Mavis Smith. He is also preceded by the mother of his children, Faye Holmes Roberts Parsons.
Survivors include two daughters, Kelly Mason (Chris), Nicholson, and Paige Roberts, Athens; sister, Francis Coleman, Athens; grandchildren, Brittany Saye (Austin), Ila, and Katie McFarland (Brandon), Phenix City, Alabama; and two great-grandchildren, Chase and Noah McFarland.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Carlton Shelton and Chris Wrenn officiating with burial to follow in Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery, 4651 Monroe Highway, Statham, Georgia. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Chris Mason, Austin Saye, Brandon McFarland and Dean Davis.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
