Thomas Latimer Glenn Sr., 92, peacefully passed on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
A lifelong Athenian, Mr. Glenn was the son of the late Paul Latimer and Grace Campbell Glenn. He was a 1947 graduate of Athens High School and received his Bachelor of Science and Masters in agricultural engineering from the University of Georgia in 1956. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
Major Glenn was commissioned in the U.S. Army and served in combat in the Republic of Korea as an Armor Platoon Leader with the 140th Tank Battalion, 40th Infantry Division. After his return from Korea and completing his college education, Mr. Glenn worked for Ralston Purina in Iowa where he met Evelyn Anita Richey - his lifelong true love. Soon Tom and Evelyn left Iowa and came back to Athens to join his brother, and incorporated the Glenn Company of Athens in 1962. His passion was his family, travel, the outdoors, singing in the choir and his dog Skipper. Evelyn and Tom spent many years exploring all over the world.
He was a past member of Central Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, and was most recently a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, Athens Historical Society and the Athens Country Club.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Ritchey Glenn; sons, Thomas L. Glenn Jr., Paul Martin Glenn (Judy) and Gregory James Glenn (Barbara); daughter, Cynthia Glenn Kennedy (Keith); grandchildren, Madison Glenn Cassell (Waymon), Emily Grace (Matt) Hood, Lauren Ashley Glenn, Ashton Conner Glenn, Miranda Kate Glenn, Michael Gunner Glenn; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Grace Cassell and Magnolia Campbell Cassell; and many nephews and nieces including, Dave Vassy (Becky), Claudia Glenn Vassy Butler (Steve), Kimberly Grace Glenn and Elizabeth Mullen (Matt).
A family-only burial service will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Ila.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church. A service of worship and celebration will follow at 5 p.m. with the Revs. Thom Shores and Kathy Lamon officiating. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chapelwood United Methodist Church Choir, 100 Janice Dr., Athens, Ga. 30606.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
