JEFFERSON - Thomas Lee Plank, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Jefferson, on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Tom was born February 27, 1942, in Salem, Missouri, and was the youngest son of Theodore and Virginia Plank.
In 1960 upon graduation from high school, “Tommy” moved to East Point, where he pursued a degree in ministry from Atlanta Christian College. At the end of his sophomore year in 1962, he was invited to supply preach at a little white-framed church called Galilee Christian. It must have gone well because he was invited to return the following Sunday. At the conclusion of that service, Tom was asked by the elders to please step outside as they hosted a congregational meeting. A few minutes later, the elders emerged to say “congratulations, you’re our new preacher.” He accepted the offer, not realizing that he would dedicate the next 50 years of ministry there and experience a growing, thriving congregation here in Jefferson. Tom drove back and forth from school in Atlanta to Jefferson for the remainder of his education before settling in full-time at Galilee in 1964.
During his years of ministry, Tom became deeply involved not only in the Jackson County community but in the broader North Georgia area and internationally. He was committed to a coalition of North Ga. Christian Ministers. Tom was very influential in the development of the North Georgia Christian Service Camp in Clarkesville, as well as the Bethshean Mexico Mission in Zacatecas, Mexico. Tom thrived on the relationships that blossomed through Galilee, the North Georgia churches and these ministry organizations.
He loved construction, great food and fellowship, and travel. Tom was especially fond of restoring old pump organs and player pianos. He would often comment how seeing those old instruments come back to life mirrored the hope of what happens in the human heart because of the Lord.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Virginia Plank; son, Christopher Thomas Plank; and brothers William “Bill” Plank and David Plank.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Plank, Jefferson; daughter, Andrea Plank Sweetser, Tiger; son, Michael Plank, Lanett, Ala.; grandsons, Hoffman Windham, Langdon Windham, Stedman Windham and Chamberlain Windham, Tiger, Jordan Plank, Auburn, Ala. Ethan Plank, Columbus, and Brennan Plank, Lanett, Ala.; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 4 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with Ric Huxford and Michael Plank officiating with burial to follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery. Grandsons will be honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either North Ga. Christian Camp or the Bethshean Mexico Mission. https://www.christiancamp.net/ or https://www.bethsheanmexicomission.org/.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
