JEFFERSON - Thomas Lee Wood, 67, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Mr. Wood was born in Commerce, a son of the late Luther Ernest Wood and the late Vera Estelle Youngblood Wood. Mr. Wood retired from Peterson Springs after 35 years of service. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood is preceded by two sisters, Dorothy Harper and Mary Helen Quarles; and a grandson, Charles Luther Wood.
Survivors include his wife, Marial Charmaine Sweet Wood, Jefferson; three daughters, Rhonda Collins (Ronnie), Comer, Rena Burroughs (Charlie), Carlton, and Tamiya Wood, Dallas; son, Tommy Wood, Jefferson; grandchildren, Devin Collins (Callie), Danielle Wilson (Caleb), Trey Brooks, T.J. Wood and Tela Wood; one great-grandchild, Westlynn Grace Wilson; brothers, Stanley Wood (Cindy) and Buster Wood (Karen); and sisters, Patricia Clark, Marie Carson (Bill) and Sheila Wood (Ricky).
Funeral service: Friday, April 22, 2022 at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Friday, April 22, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In