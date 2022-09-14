JEFFERSON - Thomas M. Meade, CSM (Retired), 91, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, September 12, 2022.
Mr. Meade was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Charles Wesley Meade and the late Jessie Lera Shumake Meade. Mr. Meade was a member of the First Christian Church of Jefferson and was retired from the U.S. Army, after 42 years of dedicated service as Command Sargent Major.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Martha Wilbanks Meade, Jefferson; daughter, Maria Moor and her husband Wayne, Fort Myers, Florida; granddaughter, Kelsey Brewer and her husband Christopher, Lubbock, Texas; sister, Lera Mae McManus, Athens; and caregiver, Deneen Morris, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the First Christian Church of Jefferson. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Thomas M. Meade to the First Christian Church of Jefferson, P.O. Box 988, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
