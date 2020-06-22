ulmer

JEFFERSON - Thomas Martin “Mart” Ulmer Sr., 54, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Mr. Ulmer was born in Warner Robins, a son to Owen and Jackie Ulmer of Athens. Mr. Ulmer owned and operated the McSteele Company.

Survivors include his wife, Leigh Ann Ulmer, Jefferson; children, Hank Adams, Birmingham, Ala., Katherine Adams, Brunswick, Britni Adams, St. Simons Island, Tommy Ulmer Jr., Bogart, Ken Ulmer, Bogart, Greg Moxley, Milledgeville, McKenzie Ulmer, Jefferson, and Steele Ulmer, Jefferson; parents, Owen and Jackie Ulmer, Athens; brother, Chris Ulmer, El Paso, Texas; sister, Michelle Anthony, Athens; and eight grandchildren also survive.

Graveside service: Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, with the Rev. Wesley Gaddis officiating.

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

