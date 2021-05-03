DANIELSVILLE - Thomas “Moose” Morris Roling, 70, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Roling was born in Royston on July 27, 1950, son of the late Thomas Roling Sr. and the late Annie Lou McElreath Roling. He was a heavy equipment operator having worked for the University of Georgia and was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Danielsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Cleveland Roling.
Survivors include his wife, Robbin Harrell Roling; son, David Roling, Danielsville; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Graveside service: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 3, 2021 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
