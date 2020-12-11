DANIELSVILLE - Thomas O. "Tommy" Hall, 69, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020.
Tommy was born on April 25, 1951 in Royston to Clarence and Bonnie Hall. He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Hall Standard (husband, Almond); his wife, Pam Hall (married 38 years); their children, Matt Hall (wife, Laurin) and Melissa Seehorn (husband, Micah); and his sister, Terri Myers. He also had five grandchildren and a nephew, Jason Myers (wife, Wendy); and a niece, Ashley Mercer (husband, Jason).
Tommy was an active member of Colbert Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and served in several other roles over the years. He was the lead singer of the Southern Gospel quartet, Fourgiven. He enjoyed being a member of the Madison County Rotary Club and helping build handicap ramps for people in the area.
Tommy was a people person - he loved being around people and helping others. He was a local insurance agent for Farm Bureau and later for Madison Insurers. He was an entertainer who loved to sing. He loved his family and was proud of his children. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations/memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.act.alz.org/donate).
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville has charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be posted on their website www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In