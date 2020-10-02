Thomas R. Wright, 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
A native of Winder, Mr. Wright was the son of the late C. J. and Sybil Kitchens Wright. He was an Army veteran. Mr. Wright was preceded in death by a step-son, Scott Thornton.
Funeral service: Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial followed at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Revs. Palmer Pace and David Maddox officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his fiance, Anne McDaniel; step-son, Mickey (Julie) Thornton; sister, Kathleen Parten; grandchildren, Katie McFarland and Kerianne Thornton; great-grandchildren, Axel Evans and Chase McFarland; niece, Tam (Destry) Mull; great-niece and nephew, Bailey and Trent Mull.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
