AUBURN - Thomas "Tom" Searcey Hice, 87, of Auburn, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
He was born May 5, 1932 to the late Charlie and Alice Searcey Hice of Cherry Log.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Brantley Hice; brothers, Ewiel E. Hice Sr. and Jay Dee Hice, both of Cherry Log, and Col. Joseph S Hice, Miami, Florida; and sisters, Janie Kate Hice-Broome, Blackshear, and Willie George Hice-McCorkle, Rome.
He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Carole Anne Hice, Bethlehem, and Congressman Jody Hice and wife Dee Dee Hice, Greensboro; two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Gilmer County High School and earned a business degree from Georgia State College (University). He attended Victory Baptist Church in Loganville.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1950-1961 and retired as a Master Sergeant. He was a family man and servant, a Bible teacher, Gideon, deacon, musician, gardener, poet and business man. He built successful commercial roofing and concrete companies, and was active in real estate investments.
Memorial service: Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church in Loganville.
Visitation: Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, Loganville.
