DANIELSVILLE - Thomas "Tommy" Paul Deaton Jr., 74, Danielsville, died on Monday, June 7.
“Tommy,” as he was known by family and friends, lived a life of service to Christ through his endeavors to help young and old alike see that their lives held immeasurable value because they bore the image of their Creator.
The son of Thomas Paul Deaton Sr. and Jewel Futch Deaton, Tommy was born in Lumberton, N.C. on June 22, 1946, and he then went on to spend many of his formative years in Jacksonville, Fla. He followed his parents' example of service, working and volunteering in his community in his earliest years. After moving to Houston, Texas for a short time, he and his wife, Carol Deaton, settled in the Athens area. Together, they had seven children.
As a young man, he was very active in both the Athens and Georgia Jaycees. He volunteered as a track and cross country coach at Athens Academy for over three decades and was serving as a lay pole vault coach at North Oconee High School at the time of his death. For several years, he also organized a sports league for young runners in homeschool and small christian school settings. He led young men’s programs at several churches around the Athens area over the course of his adult years, and was a deacon at Prince Avenue Baptist Church and a member of the Madison County Gideons. In his profession as a life and health insurance agent, and later as the Primary Trustee of Citizens Mutual Trust, Tommy helped people financially prepare for their future as well as the future of their loved ones.
In addition to serving in the community, Tommy was committed first and foremost to Carol Deaton, his wife of nearly 55 years; and their seven children along with their spouses, Paul (Jody), Sunny, Kathryn (Josh), Joy (Matthew), Seth (Lauren), Joshua (Maggie), and Esther (Carlos). Tommy leaves behind 18 grandchildren, Jared, John Prosser, Austin, Carolyn, Aaron, April, Bobby, Daniel, Vienna, Cecelia, Madison, Miles, Gabriella, Levi, Annalina, Brennan, Benjamin, and Caleb Kapkoros; and is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Susan Deaton, Athens.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Prince Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will be in Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations in his name be made to Prince Avenue Baptist Church or Athens Academy.
