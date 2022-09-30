Thomas “Tommy” Ray Riddle Sr. passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 surrounded by his children.
Tommy was born on March 14, 1945, to the late Wister Arthur “Ham” Riddle and Catherine Stafford Riddle in Greenville, South Carolina, the youngest of four siblings. Tommy and his family moved to Jefferson in 1957, where he graduated Jefferson High School in 1964. He married Posy Ann Storey and moved to Athens, where they raised their family.
Tommy was a pleasure to all who knew him. Kind, quiet and witty, he was quick with a joke and voted wittiest as his senior superlative. He worked with his hands and could fix anything, including cars and trucks, small and large. When Tommy wasn’t tinkering, he enjoyed watching races. He worked at Georgia Natural Gas, Riddle Contractors, Clarke County School District and Roper Pump Company.
Tommy was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca “Scooter” Jones; and sister-in-law Brenda Samples Riddle.
He is survived by his sister, Sara Snypp (Bob); and brother, Arthur Burton Riddle; his children, Joel Dickson Riddle, Tommy Ray Riddle Jr. (April), Dorothy Parris Halley (Jeff) and Catherine Riddle Daugherty (Philip); his grandchildren, Ella Caroline Riddle, Posy Ann Halley, Sarah Parris Daugherty, Mary Adeline Daugherty, Erin Halley Parks and Trey Halley; seven nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Tommy Riddle to the Jefferson School Foundation, P.O. Box 624, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, or at www.jeffcityschools.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia 30549. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
