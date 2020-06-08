Thomas "Tommy" Wayne Williams, 75, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Comer Nursing Home, Comer.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.C. Vernon Williams; mother, Flora Hattie Williams; and siblings, Bobby Joe Williams, Gerald Junior Williams and Elise Williams Bowen.

Tommy is survived by two sisters, Martha Williams McCarty, Danielsville, and Frieda Ann Williams, Athens; and two brothers, Denny Lee Williams, Nicholson, and James Williams, Danielsville.

Funeral service: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, Cleghorne Road, Danielsville, with Pastor David Cox officiating.

