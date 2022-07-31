twitty

BLUE RIDGE - Thomas Twitty, 85, Blue Ridge, formerly of Hoschton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Mr. Twitty was a longtime member of Sharon Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He retired from the General Motors Doraville Plant. Mr. Twitty loved nature and people. He was a lifelong learner that enjoyed history and reading books; he was best known for his clever sense of humor. Mr. Twitty was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather.

Mr. Twitty is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Twitty and Carrie Gilbert Twitty; sister, Geneva Holbrook; brother, Jack Twitty; grandson, Corey Martin; and son-in-law, Michael Bland.

Mr. Twitty is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eunice Radford Twitty, Blue Ridge; children, Brenda Twitty, Dahlonega, George (Susan) Twitty, Hoschton, John (Maria) Twitty, Winder, and Daniel Twitty, Blue Ridge; brother, Frank (Nancy) Twitty, Alpharetta; grandchildren, Wesley Martin, Keri Walker, Megan Pratt, William, Megan, Miranda, Michael, Jay, Rebecca, Madison, Micah and Isabelle Twitty; great-grandchildren, Sarah Martin, Liam Twitty-Day, Charlotte Pratt, and soon-to-be Graham Twitty-Day; along with numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service: Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Doyle Sims officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in memory of Mr. Twitty to the Sharon Baptist Church at https://sharonbaptist.org/give/ or 1059 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn, Ga. 30011.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

