Thomas W.W. Hewlett, 79, died on November 14, 2019, after an extended illness.
Memorial service: Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 800 West Lake Drive, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Tom was born on the May 25 or 26, 1940 (depending on his birth certificate or his mother's accounting of her first child's birth) in South Carolina, the son of Tommy and Jeannette (Story) Hewlett. He grew up there and in Atlanta where he graduated from Chamblee High School and Oglethorpe University.
While serving in the U.S. Air Force, he met and married Connie Stigge Tanner and lovingly reared her children from a previous marriage. After leaving the Air Force, Tom worked for Boeing in supervisory positions. When he retired from Boeing in 2004, he was working as a prime contractor with NASA for the International Space Station. He received a Silver Snoopy award from the astronauts for his role in keeping them safe.
Survivors include his wife, Connie; his daughters, Stephanie Tanner (Christopher McGarey), Las Vegas, Nev., and Jacque Tarlton (Charles), Miami, Fla.; his son, Lance Tanner (Laura), Seattle, Wash.; his sister Martha Mobley, Tallahassee, Fla.; his brothers, Jack, Dunwoody, and George (Rachel), Villa Rica; and his best friend of 66 years, Pastor W. Avery Dodd, Chamblee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Kenneth Story.
Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Athens..
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In