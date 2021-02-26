COMER – Tim Statham, 37, Comer, passed away on the morning of Thursday, February 18, 2021.
He was born in Griffin and attended Madison County schools. He had a love for Georgia football, fishing and pit bulls. He was passionate about softball and his family. He was known for the compassion and generosity that he had for his friends and for being the best Pop Pop to his grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his father, Phillip Statham; mother, Carla Statham; and brother, Richard Statham.
He is survived by Michelle Farmer, Oglethorpe; step-daughter, Erica Wilson, Oglethorpe; step-son, Brent Wilson, Oglethorpe; granddaughters, Ava and Adrianna, Oglethorpe; aunts, Connie Obrien, Piscataway, N.J., Joann Carroll, Villages, Fla., and Virginia Michaels, Fairhope, Ala.; uncle, Michael Statham, Zebulon; and cousins, Adrienne Obrien, Whitehouse Station, N.J., Jason Obrien, Cape Coral, Fla., Melanie Smith, Haverhill, Mass., and Melissa Barrett, Wakefield, Mass.
In celebration of Tim’s life family and friends will gather Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 12p p.m. at the Comer Fairgrounds, Comer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In