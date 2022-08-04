COMMERCE - Tim Weldon, 43, Commerce, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Mr. Weldon was born on May 11, 1979. He was the son of William Lonnie Weldon and the late Emma Lou Buffington Weldon of Jefferson.
Tim was very proud of his accomplishments at Shepco Paving as a project manager, his work family played a big part in his life.
Tim was a loving, devoted husband for 20 years to his wife, Tiffany Lynn Kitchens Weldon; a wonderful father to Katelynn Savanah Weldon and Timothy “Kaleb” Weldon; is also survived by brothers, Greg (Pam) Weldon, Brad (Cathy) Weldon and Rodney (Martha) Weldon; and sisters, Kim (Jason) Baugh and Beth (Darwin) Colwell
Funeral service: Friday, August 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel and interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery, Commerce.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
