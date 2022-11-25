long

HOMER - Timothy Allen Long, 64, Homer, entered rest Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Mr. Long was born in Winder, a son of the late Hill Allen Long and the late Hazel Pittman Long and was a diesel mechanic with the Jackson County Government.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Long is preceded by brothers, Willie Long and Robert Long; and a sister, Mary Martin.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Alford Long, Homer; daughter, Hannah Long, Homer; son, Josh Long (Kelly), Hoschton; granddaughter, Hailey Long, Hoschton; brothers, Michael Long (Angie), Anderson, S.C., Pat Long (Diane), Commerce, and Rex Long (Roxanne), Fontana, California; sisters, Sarah Hardy (Roger), Jefferson, Hilda Hart (Larry), Commerce, and Ann Morgan (Bill), Anderson, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Long, his remains will be cremated following the visitation.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 27-December 3

