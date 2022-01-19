LULA - Timothy E. “Tim” Haynes, 61, Lula, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Born on October 18, 1960 in Gainesville, he was the son of Kathryn Murray Haynes of Lula and the late Artis Roland Haynes. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and riding his Harley.
Mr. Haynes worked on the family farm where he enjoyed the outdoors, working with his tractor, and teaching his daughter about the trade. He was a hard worker, who enjoyed helping others with projects, especially difficult ones. He was ingenious, sometimes drawing and fabricating hard to find parts for some of those projects.
Mr. Haynes especially loved his family, was a wonderful and supportive son and grandson who enjoyed hearing about days gone by, was a loving father to his daughter whom he encouraged in her endeavors as a veterinary assistant, and was a beloved brother who enjoyed nothing better than giving his sisters a hard time. He was especially fond of his Miniature Schnauzer, Odie.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Haynes is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sydney Haynes Jackson (Kyle), Cornelia, and first grandchild on the way; sisters and brothers-in-law, Myra Roberts (Dwayne), niece and husband, Lauren Gaddis (Scott), all of Lula, and Amy Keebaugh (Roger), nephew, Roger Lee Keebaugh III and niece, Sarah Keebaugh, all of Alto; and numerous other extended relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart with Dr. Michael Haynes and the Rev. Carroll Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Lula.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 12-8 p.m. and Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Merkel Cell Carcinoma, to The Skin Cancer Foundation, 205 Lexington Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10016 or https://give.skincancer.org.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Ga., 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In