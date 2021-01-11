MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - Timothy Hiram Fitzpatrick, 62, Mooresville, N.C. passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 from cancer.
Tim was born December 8, 1958 in Clarke County, and was the son of the late Estes S. Fitzpatrick and Mildred Fitzpatrick of Ila. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Hardison; and a brother, Wayne Fitzpatrick.
He was a graduate of Madison County High School and earned his Associate’s Degree in Aviation Maintenance Technology at Wayne Community College. Tim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1977 to 1986 as a crew chief on the F4 Fighter Wing. He was a member of Ila Baptist Church. Tim was an avid baseball and Georgia Bulldog fan. Over his 34 year career, he worked his way up from an A&P mechanic to a Base Manager at Piedmont Airlines in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl McIntosh Fitzpatrick; sons, Timothy Ray Fitzpatrick and Benjamin Loyd Fitzpatrick; daughter, Erin Michelle Fitzpatrick; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Jimmy Lanphear; and two grandchildren, Bryson Westmoreland and Keegan Fitzpatrick.
Graveside service: Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Ila Cemetery. The Rev. Jerome Howell will officiate.
