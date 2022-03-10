COMMERCE - Timothy “Keith” McDaniel, 50, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Born on October 23, 1971 in Duluth, Mr. McDaniel was the son of the late Otis and Joyce Buice McDaniel. He was a highly skilled auto-body technician with Collision IQ of Commerce. He was of the Baptist faith, and was preceded in death by his brother, Mark McDaniel.
Survivors include his spouse, Amanda Wehunt McDaniel; sons, Logan Wehunt and Lucas Wehunt; daughters, Khloe McDaniel and Libby Wehunt; brother, Shane McDaniel; sister, Shan Quintana; and in-laws, Donnie and Pam Wehunt.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Franks officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friend: Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
