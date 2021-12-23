AUBURN - Timothy Light O’Neal Martin, 2, Auburn, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. He was loved by many.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Troy and Jasmine Whitlock Martin, Auburn; two brothers, Jasper Lee Jessie Martin and Oliver James Tate Martin, Auburn; grandparents, Letisha N. Ray (Jimmy), Auburn, Neal Martin (Linda Stokes), Winder, Janice Porter, Winder, Amanda Patton, Loganville, and Lynn Jones, Monroe; and great-grandparents, Calvin Martin (Pam), Monroe, Susan Ray, Monroe, Tita Wofford, Winder, Randy Wofford (Julie), Stone Mountain, and Toney Jones, Monroe.
Memorial service: Saturday January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Martin family. Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
