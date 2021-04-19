chitwood

COMER - Timothy Preston Chitwood, 67, Comer, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.

He was the son of the late Howard Chitwood. He was a U.S. veteran who served in the United States Navy.

Survivors include wife, Lydia Chitwood; sons, Dustin (Robin) Chitwood and Justin (Crystal) Chitwood; step-daughter, Gretchen (Allen) Guest; mother, Geraldean Chitwood; brother, Brent (Becky)Chitwood; and grandchildren, Isabel, Gabby and Harper Chitwood.

Memorial service: Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 18-24

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.