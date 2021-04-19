COMER - Timothy Preston Chitwood, 67, Comer, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.
He was the son of the late Howard Chitwood. He was a U.S. veteran who served in the United States Navy.
Survivors include wife, Lydia Chitwood; sons, Dustin (Robin) Chitwood and Justin (Crystal) Chitwood; step-daughter, Gretchen (Allen) Guest; mother, Geraldean Chitwood; brother, Brent (Becky)Chitwood; and grandchildren, Isabel, Gabby and Harper Chitwood.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In