WINDER - Timothy R. Palmer Sr., 70, Winder, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Mr. Palmer was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran. He was the former owner of Suwanee Welding.
Mr. Palmer was preceded in death by his son, Justin Palmer; daughter, infant Baby Girl Palmer; parents, Lloyd Russell and Barbara Hale Palmer; brother, Robert Palmer; and sister, Sherry Palmer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Teresia Palmer, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Misty Palmer Jr., Winder; daughters and son-in-law, Cassie Palmer, Winder, and Laura and Hank Watson, Sturgis, Miss.; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Doug Moore, South Carolina; and six grandchildren.
Memorial service: Saturday, January 18, 2020at 11 a.m. in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Military Honors. The Rev. Harold Towler will officiate. His urn will be placed at Georgia National Cemetery, on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd., SW, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
