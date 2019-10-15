Timothy Scott “Tim” Lewallen, 59, of the Nails Creek Community, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
Born July 31, 1960, in Athens, he was the son of Jeannette Bellamy Lewallen and the late Max Jackson Lewallen. He was a self-employed surveyor and draftsman.
He was a graduate of Gainesville College and a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother, Jeannette B. Lewallen, Carnesville; two sisters and brother-in-law, Toni Suzanne Lewallen, Fall River, Mass., and Traci and David Dulaney, Belton S.C.; and a niece, Nora Dulaney.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the B. D. Ginn Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Duane Eller officiating. Interment will be in the Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The body is at the Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville. The families are at their homes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Nails Creek Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Condolences may be left for the family at ginnfuneralhome.com.
