JEFFERSON - Timothy "Tim" Charles Snabes, 67, Jefferson, entered rest on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Mr. Snabes was born in Dearborn, Michigan, the son of Casmir J. Snabes and the late Yvonne Kohlstrand Snabes. Mr. Snabes was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Snabes.
He was a 1979 graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor's degree in nursing. Mr. Snabes worked as a critical care registered nurse with Emory Hospital Midtown, Atlanta.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Anne Snabes, Jefferson; daughter, Kristen Muirhead (Clay), Greenville, S.C.; two sons, Erik Snabes (Kate), Denver, Colo., and Jeffrey Snabes (Erin), Jefferson; six grandchildren, Kinley and Ella Muirhead, Peyton and Reese Snabes and Monroe and Bauer Snabes; father, Casmir J. Snabes, Jackson, Michigan; three brothers, Darryl Snabes (Dr. Frances Farley), Tampa, Fla., Christopher Snabes (Maura), Charlevoix, Michigan, and Paul Snabes (Jenni), Jackson, Michigan; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral mass: Monday, January 31, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, Ga. 30542 with Father Adam Blatt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Ga. 30606. www.cancer.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
