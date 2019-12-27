ASHEBORO, N.C. - Timothy “Tim” Roy Childs, 76, of Asheboro, N.C., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Childs was born in Commerce on November 22, 1943 to Roy and Annas Wofford Childs. Tim was a graduate of Commerce High School and the University of Georgia. He retired as an executive after many years in the textile industry. Tim was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Paulette Childs Carson. Tim loved to garden, grow flowers and build model ships.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wilson Childs; son, Timothy Roy Childs Jr. (Jennifer), Sanford, N.C.; daughter, Wendi Childs Wellington (Brad), Asheboro, N.C.; and grandchildren, Savannah and Wyatt Wellington, and Madison and Wilson Childs.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Tim's caregivers, Steven Campion and Connie Stultz.
Memorial service: Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 133 North Church St., Asheboro, N.C. with Dr. Scotty Carpenter and the Rev. Alton Wilson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 28, 2019 following the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 133 North Church St., Asheboro, N.C. 27203 or Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, N.C. 27204-0009.
Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Childs family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
