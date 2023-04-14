Timothy “Timmy” Strickland, 49, Oconee County, died early on the morning of Tuesday, April 11, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Born on July 25, 1973, Timmy was the son of Faye Gilley Seagraves and Tommy Strickland. He was a dedicated father, loving son, avid hunter and outdoorsman. Timmy was proud to be an asphalt paver and owner of All About Asphalt. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Watkinsville.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Grady and Sybil Gilley, Lillian and James Jackson Strickland; and step-dad, Larry Seagraves.
Timmy is survived by his mother, Faye Gilley Seagraves, Oconee County; father, Tommy Strickland, Madison County; siblings, Jammy Strickland (Rachel) and Melanie Visser (Dirk); children, Alex Strickland (Katelyn), Bailey House-Strickland Bowen, Hunter Black and Cohen Strickland (Callie); grandchildren, Charlotte, Owen and Grady; and beloved dog, Macy. Extended family includes Stephanie Rogers Boone (Hunter), Garrett and Ava Visser, Kody, Austin, Ken and Ashlii, Brian Gilley (Lori), Wade Martin (Natalie); and many cousins.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In