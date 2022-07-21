MAYSVILLE - Timothy W. George, 57, Maysville, entered rest Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Mr. George was born in Conyers, the son of the late Billy and Karen Duncan George and was a member of the East Newton Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Smith George; son, Eddie George; daughter-in-law Heather George; grandsons, Landon George and Nolan George; step-daughters, Jill Pilgrim and Amber Lyn Anglin; step-grandchildren, Lyn Lee Pilgrim, Raegen Scott and Paetyn Scott; and five grandchildren also survive.
In accordance with the wishes of Mr. George, his remains are to be cremated and private memorial services will be held at East Newton Baptist Church on a date and time to be announced.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
