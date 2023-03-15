DANIELSVILLE - Tina Noland, 58, Danielsville, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on, Friday, March 13, 2023, after a short battle with lung cancer.
Born in Gainesville in 1964, Tina was just 2 years old when she was adopted by her mother and father Inez and the Rev. James Wilhelm Jr. She came to know Christ as her Lord and Savior and followed in baptism at an early age. She went on to graduate from Athens Christian School in 1983 and obtained her medical assistant certification many years later.
She was the owner and operator of “House Perfect” for over 30 years and absolutely loved what she did and the clients and friendships she gained. Living most of her life in Athens, she met her husband, Randy, in 1996 and shortly after they had their first daughter, Mariah, then 25 months later were blessed with their second baby girl, Macey. This allowed Tina to accomplish what she wanted in life - to love, be loved and to have a family of her own.
Her children were the light of her life. She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, aunt, sister and friend. She touched the lives of so many people.
She will never, ever be forgotten.
She was proceeded in death by Inez and Glenn Scarborough, her mother and step-father; and the Rev. James Wilhelm Jr., her father.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Noland; her two daughters, Mariah (Alex) Azevedo and Macey Noland; her siblings, Cindy (Gordon) Waters and Randy Wilhelm; numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville. She will then be laid to rest in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Cancer Association in her name.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
