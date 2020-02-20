JEFFERSON - Toby Ryan Glenn, 50, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Mr. Glenn was born in Gainesville, a son to the late Danny and Gwen Davis Glenn. Mr. Glenn was employed by Hardee’s and Amazon.
Survivors include his uncles and aunts, R. Garry Glenn and his wife Jill, Oakwood, and Ronnie Davis and his wife Kathy, Gainesville; numerous cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor G. Richard Hoard and R. Garry Glenn officiating. The burial will follow in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are John Shocky, Aaron Kline, Mark Bozic, John (Dusty) Davis, Ryan Davis and Darren Glenn.
Visitation: Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy. Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
