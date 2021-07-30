JEFFERSON - Todd Powers, 50, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Mr. Powers was born in Vienna, a son to the late James Gregory Powers and the late Ginger Arnold Powers Young. Mr. Powers graduated from Crisp County High School, the Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Georgia School of Forest Resources.
Todd coached youth soccer, was den leader and treasurer of Cub Scout pack 795 in Maysville and operated the scoreboard at Jefferson High School soccer games. Mr. Powers was a soil conservationist with the USDA and a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Georgiana Powers. Jefferson; sons, Jacob Stephen Powers and Justin David Powers, both of Jefferson; brother, Torre Powers, College Station, Texas; sister, Brittni Young Cook, Rochelle; step-mother, Sue Oliver Powers, Pitts; aunt, Robyne Arnold Smith and uncle, Charles Arnold, both of Warner Robins; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Jefferson First United Methodist Church with Pastor Brian Funderburke officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with Jacob Powers, Justin Powers, Greg Widmer, Torre Powers, Steve Hall and Wade Mize honored as pallbearers. Todd’s co-workers at the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Pancreatic Action Cancer Network at https://www.pancan.org/.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In