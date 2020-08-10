COMMERCE - Tommy Edward Ford, 81, Commerce, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence.
Born on November 10, 1938 in Memphis, Tenn., Mr. Ford was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Minnie Greene Ford. He was the widower of Dora Jeanette Minish Ford, a corrections officer with Jackson County, was a member of Erastus Christian Church, and was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Carter.
Survivors include daughters, Dannette Ford (Kenny) Flint and Sandy Ford (Mike) Vanwinkle; three grandchildren, Loren Brown, Kenny Flint and Clay Hardy; and 10 great-grandchildren, Boston, Jackson, Mason, Brooklyn, and Kenlyn Brown, Katie Mae, Caroline, and Rhett Flint, Kourtney and Scarlette Hardy.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Russ Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Minish Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
