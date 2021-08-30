ELLENWOOD - Tommy Gene McDonald, 79, Ellenwood, entered into rest Friday, August 27, 2021.
Mr. McDonald was born in Hiawassee, a son of the late Nathan A. and Della Carroll McDonald. Mr. McDonald was retired from Gulf Oil Corporation and was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Ellenwood. In addition to his parents Mr. McDonald is preceded by 10 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Nicholas McDonald, Ellenwood; son, Tommy Gene McDonald Jr., Flowery Branch; two daughters, Marsha McDonald Robinson (Scott C.), Pell City, Alabama, and Julia Diann Pontsler (Tim A.), Jefferson; sister, Shirley Keller (Ben), Clarkesville; six grandchildren, Trevor McDonald, Kaira McDonald, Larissa McDonald, Taylor Robinson, Kaleb Robinson and Megan Pontsler; and two great-grandchildren, Bentley McDonald and Harper McDonald.
Graveside service: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Mike Pinson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the graveside. Those attending should wear protective masks and maintain safe social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Tommy Gene McDonald to the Berean Baptist Church, 2843 Rex Road, Ellenwood, Georgia 30294.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
