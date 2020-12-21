JEFFERSON - Tommy Ray Phillips, 54, Jefferson, entered into rest Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Mr. Phillips was born in Winder, the son of the late Roy Lee Hart and Julia I. Phillips of Jefferson and was the owner of Dixie Firewood and Welding.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are son, Bradley Phillips, California; sister, Sherry Gibson, Jefferson; brother, Gary Sikes, Covington; one grandchild, Vayda Grace Phillips; two step-grandchildren, Lola and Liam Greenberg; two aunts, Roberta Waldrup and Bonnie Phillips; and a nephew, Jackson Gibson, also survives.
Memorial service: Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Trent Wilson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and please wear protective masks due to the COVID Pandemic.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
