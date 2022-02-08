PENDERGRASS - Tony Bert Pruitt, 58, Pendergrass, entered rest Monday, February 7, 2022.
Mr. Pruitt was born in Winder, a son of the late George Henry Pruitt and Linda Anna Faulkner Gregory of Pendergrass. Mr. Pruitt was of the Baptist faith and was a diesel mechanic with TTC Trucking. In addition to his father, Mr. Pruitt is preceded by a brother, Ricky Pruitt; and his step-father, John Gregory.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are two brothers, Tommy Pruitt (Lisa), Pendergrass, and Robert Gregory (Brandy), South Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles also survive.
Memorial service: Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Pruitt, his remains will be cremated following the service.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 11, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
