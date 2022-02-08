PENDERGRASS - Tony Bert Pruitt, 58, Pendergrass, entered rest Monday, February 7, 2022.

Mr. Pruitt was born in Winder, a son of the late George Henry Pruitt and Linda Anna Faulkner Gregory of Pendergrass. Mr. Pruitt was of the Baptist faith and was a diesel mechanic with TTC Trucking. In addition to his father, Mr. Pruitt is preceded by a brother, Ricky Pruitt; and his step-father, John Gregory.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, are two brothers, Tommy Pruitt (Lisa), Pendergrass, and Robert Gregory (Brandy), South Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles also survive.

Memorial service: Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Pruitt, his remains will be cremated following the service.

Family to receive friends: Friday, February 11, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 13-19

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.