WINDER - Tony “T-Bone” Carpenter, 67, Winder, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Mr. Carpenter enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and music. He had an infectious personality where he never met a stranger; he was a devoted friend and family man. Mr. Carpenter has lived in Winder for the past 21 years. He also served the United States faithfully in the Army and retired as a truck driver with Old Glory Truck Lines.
Mr. Carpenter is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Mildred Taulbee Carpenter.
Mr. Carpenter is survived by his wife, Mrs. Carole Carpenter, Winder; children, Jason Carpenter, Nashville, Tenn., and Kimberly Carpenter, Winder; siblings, Phyllis Kutzera, West Carrollton, Ohio, and Gary Carpenter, Mt. Washington, Ken.; and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ezekiel, Mercy, Alexis and Peter.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. “T-Bone” Carpenter to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or to any Veterans organization of your choice.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
