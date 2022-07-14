COLBERT - Tracy Davis Keenan, 53, Colbert, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Born on May 7, 1969 in Athens, Mr. Keenan was the son of the late Charles Davis Keenan and Margaret Jean Flynn Williams. He was preceded in death by a brother, Stacy Keenan.
Survivors include a daughter, Ashleigh (Shawn) Barker, Homer; grandchildren, Kali and Kade Barker, Homer; sister, Suzi Buice, Lincolnton; nephews, Jayson Ingram and Tyler Keenan, both of Lincolnton; great-niece, Jaylah Ingram, Lincolnton; and many family and friends whom he loved dearly.
Graveside service: Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Nicholson with Pastor Howard Conine officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 15, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
