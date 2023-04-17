COMMERCE - Tracy Lynn Kellum, 61, Commerce, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, after a brief illness.
She was of the Christian faith and lived the majority of her life in Winder with her parents, Bo and Ruth Kellum. Tracy was a fighter from an early age and survived a brain injury at age six. Doctors told her parents they were sending her home from surgery in Maryland to spend their last days with her. That was 55 years ago. As a young teen, Tracy was a proud Georgia representative for Easter Seals. She loved reading and being read to. Tracy also loved looking at family photos, singing country music, the Georgia Bulldogs and just having a plain old good time.
She is preceded by her parents, Bo and Ruth Townley Kellum; and a brother, Jackie Kellum.
Surviving are her brother, Todd Kellum (Marsha), Jefferson; sisters, Laurie Turner (Harold), Douglasville, and Elaine Spear (Woody), Auburn; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Pennington officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her loving staff at Northridge Nursing Facility for many years of exceptional care.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
