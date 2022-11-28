DANIELSVILLE - Tracy Lynn McCarty Parker, 61, Danielsville, beloved wife of David Parker, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Born in Athens, on August 28, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Willie Lou Magness McCarty and James Gilbert McCarty. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Starr Brock; father-in-law, Donald Collin Parker "Hawk”; and mothers-in-law: Marie Ann Dorin Parker and Annie Ruth Allen Graham.
Mrs. Parker worked as a pharmacy technician for Eckerd/Rite Aid for 24 years. Her favorite thing in the world was being a Nanny Goat/Grandma.
She was the beloved Mother and Nanny Goat/Grandma to her children and their families, including son, Johnny Allen Graham Jr. (wife Jolene Graham), Lavonia, and their children, Brady Allen Graham, Ava Marie Graham and Kyra Norris; son, Shane Allen Graham (wife Laura Graham), Oglethorpe County, and their children, Grace Foland, Molly Rose Graham, Juliette Graham, Annabelle Graham, Victoria Graham and Baby Boy Graham; daughter, Annie Marie Lepine (husband Sean LePine), San Antonio, Texas, and their son, Liam Michael LePine; daughter, Autumn Lynn Arnold, Hull, and her children, Jackson Thomas Arnold and Steven Wyatt Arnold; step-daughter, Kimberly Johnson (husband Clay Johnson), Danielsville; step-son, Bradley Parker (wife Jacie Parker), Commerce, and their children, Carson Parker, Macie Parker, Kimlynn Parker and Madilyn Parker; step-son, Corey Parker (wife Brooke Parker), Danielsville, and their children, Bryson Parker, Caleb Parker and Catelynn Parker; brother, Ron McCarty (wife Carol McCarty), Clarkesville; brother-in-law, Donald Collin Parker Jr. (wife Jane Parker); brother-in-law, John Rayman Parker (wife Jeanette Parker); brother-in-law, James Allen Parker (wife Ponda Parker); brother-in-law, Pete Brock; sister-in-law, Joan Elizabeth Parker Frazier; and sister-in-law, Lynn Marie Pugh (husband Kelly Pugh). She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel with Chaplain Sean Thomas officiating.
Family to receive friend: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
